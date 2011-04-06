Musikmesse 2011: Roland Quad-Capture audio interface announced

MUSIKMESSE 2011 Press Release: Roland is pleased to introduce the QUAD-CAPTURE, an ultra-compact 4-input/4-output USB 2.0 audio interface for computer-based audio recording.

The QUAD-CAPTURE is designed for pro-quality audio capture at home or on the go. It includes two premium microphone preamps, ultra-low latency operation at rates up to 24-bit/192 kHz, digital I/O, and MIDI in a portable package that runs on USB bus power.

QUAD-CAPTURE's two digitally controlled VS Preamps provide performance that rivals devices costing much more. Based on the acclaimed microphone preamps found in Roland's flagship V-Studio 700 and M-400 V-Mixer, VS Preamps are built with premium components for clean, transparent audio with a superior signal-to-noise ratio. Each channel features selectable low-cut filter, phase invert, and digital compression, all of which are accessible through an easy-to-use software control panel.

The convenient front-panel combo jacks accommodate XLR or ¼-inch connectors, with a selectable Hi-Z instrument input on channel one. Additional connectivity includes two ¼-inch TRS output jacks, coaxial digital audio I/O, MIDI I/O, and a headphone jack. Besides providing mobile recording convenience, QUAD-CAPTURE's USB bus power circuitry provides the optimal voltage to the interface's analogue components for pristine sound quality.

The unique AUTO-SENS function makes it easy for users to set the input levels of the preamps —a simple button press is all it takes to set the optimum levels for any sound source. QUAD-CAPTURE also features a Direct Monitor function with a handy front-panel balance knob for monitoring input sources while overdubbing.

Roland's VS Streaming driver offers the latest technology for powerful low-latency performance and unprecedented stability. All popular DAW platforms are supported via ASIO 2.0/WDM (Windows) and Core Audio (Mac) driver versions. The VS Streaming driver is compatible with the very latest computer operating systems, including Windows 7 and Mac OS X 10.6.

Super-compact and durable, QUAD-CAPTURE is perfect for grab-and-go recording with a laptop, and it excels as a small desktop interface as well. Bundled with QUAD-CAPTURE is SONAR X1 LE, Cakewalk's award-winning DAW software.

