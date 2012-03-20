Musikmesse 2011: Roland gear gets wireless recording to iPhone

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012 PRESS RELEASE: The WNA1100-RL is a simple, compact wireless USB adapter for Roland Wireless Connect. Roland Wireless Connect is an innovative system that allows Roland electronic musical instruments to communicate fluidly with the iPhone.

Consisting of a wireless USB adapter and two new iOS apps (Air Recorder and V-Drums Friend Jam), Roland Wireless Connect makes it easy for Roland users to enjoy their instruments with the Apple iPhone.

Supports Air Recorder app and V-Drums Friend Jam for iPhone

Compatible with Roland's JUNO-Di, JUNO-Gi, JUPITER-80, JUPITER-50, Lucina AX-09, BK-5/BK-5 OR. V-Drums Sound Modules (TD-30, TD-15, TD-11) and V-Accordion FR-1x

Air Recorder

With the Air Recorder app, audio can be recorded from a Roland synthesizer, V-Accordion, or V-Drums* directly into the iPhone. Songs can be played from the iPhone and sent to the instrument, where users can jam along and record the result back in Air Recorder. You can export your recorded songs to other apps as well. * See "Compatible Instruments" section below.

V-Drums Friend Jam for iPhone

V-Drums Friend Jam for iPhone is an iOS version of V-Drums Friend Jam, the popular social practice tool for drummers. While the Mac/Windows version of V-Drums Friend Jam requires a USB or MIDI connection from a V-Drums sound module to a computer, Roland Wireless Connect provides a direct, convenient connection from the module to the iPhone. The app allows V-Drums users across the globe to interact with each other while improving their drumming skills with play-along audio songs and practice-evaluation features.

USB Wireless Connectivity

The hardware portion of Roland Wireless Connect is a simple, compact wireless USB adapter WNA1100-RL that plugs into the USB port on a Roland instrument. In order for the mobile device to communicate with compatible musical instruments, you need a wireless LAN access point with an Internet connection.

Compatible Instruments

The following instruments are compatible with the Roland Wireless Connect system. Synthesizers: JUNO-Di, JUNO-Gi, JUPITER-80, JUPITER-50, Lucina AX-09, and BK-5/BK-5 OR. V-Drums Sound Modules: TD-30, TD-15, and TD-11. V-Accordions: FR-1x. (As of March 2012)

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland

