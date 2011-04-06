Musikmesse 2011: Boss announces MICRO BR BR-80 Digital Recorder

Image 1 of 2 The unit is incredibly compact. Boss BR-80 Image 2 of 2 The built-in USB port means that the BR-80 can be used as an audio interface. Boss BR-80

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Boss is pleased to announce the MICRO BR BR-80 Digital Recorder, an updated and improved version of the popular MICRO BR multi-track recorder.

The first MICRO BR was launched in 2006 and became a big hit with musicians, offering pro-quality multi-tracking in a handheld device only slightly larger than an iPod.

With an eight-track upgrade, the latest Boss guitar and vocal effects, built-in rhythms, onboard stereo mics, fun jamming and practice features from the Boss eBand JS-8, and a Live Record mode that instantly turns the BR-80 into a stereo handheld field recorder, the BR-80 will become an indispensable companion for guitarists, songwriters, and musicians everywhere.

The newest MICRO BR is small enough to fit in a pocket, but contains features for pro-level music production. It offers two tracks of simultaneous WAV-format recording, eight tracks of playback, and 64 virtual tracks for advanced editing and mixdown.

High-quality stereo condenser mics are built in for up to 500 hours of recording time (with optional 32 GB SDHC card) for capturing song ideas quickly and rehearsals. Also included are dedicated inputs for connecting a guitar, a microphone, or any stereo line-level device.

With a next-generation processor at its core, the BR-80 delivers incredible effects processing with uncompromised sound quality. Onboard are world-class COSM guitar and bass effects, dedicated vocal effects derived from the VE-20 Vocal Performer, and a powerful suite of mastering effects.

As with all BR-series recorders, effects are easy to dial in, letting users capture pro sounds with little effort. Power users can tweak the effects in detail via an extensive set of adjustable parameters.

To aid songwriting, the BR-80 has a full complement of backing rhythm tracks in a large variety of musical styles. The rhythms feature top-quality drum and percussion sounds and are organised into patterns designed for use in different song sections.

The BR-80 also offers an extensive set of features for music practice and jamming. eBand mode provides a huge library of backing tracks and rhythm patterns to play along with, and users can import their own WAV or MP3 songs.

Variable speed playback, variable pitch, and A-B Repeat features enable players to learn riffs and practise songs in different keys and tempos. In addition, the Centre Cancel function allows users to minimise the sound of guitar solos and vocals in pre-recorded tracks.

A USB port lets musicians use the BR-80 as an audio interface with effects for computer-based recording, and also to import and export WAV and MP3 audio tracks. Powerful software is bundled with the BR-80, including Cakewalk's SONAR X1 LE, the eBand Song List Editor, and the BR Wave Converter.

