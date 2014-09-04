Korg announces Volca sample sequencer

Korg has expanded its Volca line with the launch of the Volca sample, which enables you to edit and sequence up to 100 samples in real-time. Said to be designed with live performance in mind, the Volca sample is inspired by the first generation of samplers.

Steps can be added to the sequencer using the 16 keys, though you can also record patterns in real-time. Up to ten patterns can be stored in the internal memory and, for the first time in a Volca product, there's a Song mode. The motion sequencer, meanwhile, enables you to record parameter movements.

Other features include the Analog Isolator - an analogue circuit that can be used to apply bass and treble cuts and boosts - while reverb can be applied on a per part basis.

Volca sample comes with 100 samples preloaded, but you can add your own via a forthcoming free iOS app (though not by any other means or via live input, it would seem). You can reverse the playback of samples, too.

As you'd expect, Volca sample can be synced with other members of the Volca family. Like them, it has a built-in speaker and can be battery-operated.

The Volca sample will be available in October for around £143. More on the Korg website.