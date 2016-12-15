Issue 313 of Future Music is on sale now

Our final issue of 2016 is our annual Gear Of The Year edition. We've re-connected with all the hardware and software that's hit our test bench over the past 12 months, re-visiting our reviews and considering how each piece has held up since then.

The result is our definitive guide to 2016's best synths, drum machines, controllers, software and more. We spend the whole year looking forward to the creation of our Gear Of The Year feature, so we hope you enjoy reading it as much as we enjoy putting it together.

Interviews

Max Cooper - London-based producer Max Cooper makes Electronic music inspired by the deep secrets of existence and human nature. We visit him to find out about his latest audio/visual opus Emergence

FaltyDL - We meet Drew Lustman and talk gear, opening for Radiohead and new album Heaven Is For Quitters

Francesco Tristano - We chat to the Luxembourg-born composer about his collaborations with Derrick May on new album, Surface Tension

The Track: Disciples - The Calvin Harris and David Guetta collaborators break down their single, Daylight

Classic Album - Deep Dish on the history of their LP George is On

Technique

Gear Of The Year 2016 - Get ready to blow a hole in your bank balance - it's our ultimate guide to all of this year's most exciting new gear

Less-Is-More: Minimal Mixing - We show you how to take the minimal approach to making massive tracks

Modular Monthly - We explore the Mordax DATA

Reviews

Roland Boutique VP-03

DSI OB-6 and Prophet-6 Modules

Bastl Kastle

Round-up: Dynamics Plug-ins

Koma Elektronik Poltergeist

Group Test: New Guitar Tech

And more...

Samples

Obscure Beats - Hits and loops sampled from a selection of unusual and obscure drum machines and grooveboxes.

Drums As Melodies - Tuned drum hits and percussive samples, used to create basslines, leads and even a few chords!

PLUS: UPDATED THIS ISSUE! Access the FM sample archive: - Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!