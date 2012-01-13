iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 56

In a week that’s seen IK Multimedia continue its love affair with iOS with a slew of product announcements, we can also bring you news of all the other new iPhone/iPad music making tools to land in the App Store.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

Read more: Yamaha MODX Series keyboards

The best iPhone music making apps

The best iPad music making apps

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.