iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 56
More iDevice delights
In a week that’s seen IK Multimedia continue its love affair with iOS with a slew of product announcements, we can also bring you news of all the other new iPhone/iPad music making tools to land in the App Store.
Qneo Voice Synth, £2.99
A voice changing app that promises to let you achieve results that “evolve in real time”. It gives you a vocoder, sampler, pitch and formant shifter, and automatic tuner/harmony arranger to play with, as well as distortion, delay, stereo chorus and reverb effects.
Confusionists MIDI Designer Pro, £13.49
Another MIDI controller app that lets you design your own custom surface. This can include knobs, sliders, buttons and X/Y pads in the positions and sizes you want. Controls can be labelled, and you can also create ‘Supercontrols’ (whereby turning one knob tweaks multiple knobs, for example).
Yamaha TNR-i 1.3, £13.99
A significant update to Yamaha’s matrix-based music maker, namely because it adds audio recording (a maximum of five seconds per sample) and audiocopy/paste. There’s also wave editing and support for Korg’s WIST standard.
Sobal Corporation S4 Rhythm Composer, Free
An iPad drum machine that has 10 PCM sounds, 64-step sequencer, part and master effects and an all-important audio export option. Other features include tap tempo, swing and ‘groove’ functionality. WIST support is in place, too.
MediaGROE Noisepad, £1.99
A pad-based drum computer that promises to furnish you with “the latest samples, beats and vocals from A-list artists and producers”. These can be obtained as in-app purchases, and you can also bring in your own samples. Effects are in place, too.
Christian Bacaj Electronic Piano Synthesizer XS, £0.69
This app’s electric piano (and other) sounds are generated not through samples, but in real-time via a dedicated engine. In fact, it’s not just epiano sounds that are on offer: the likes of bass, brass, bell, chime, tom, vibraphone and synth pad tones can be created, too. Sounds can be spiced up with the included effects.