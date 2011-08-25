iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 44
More mobile marvels
Steve Jobs may have stepped down as Apple’s chief executive, but there are strong rumours that we’ll be seeing a new iPhone (and perhaps a more affordable model, too) very soon. In the meantime, iOS continues to be a haven for new music making tools, as you’re about to discover.
The Strange Agency Donut, £6.99
This is quite a tricky one to explain - check out the The Strange Agency’s website for further details. Essentially, though, it’s a phrase looper that lets you record and stack up loops… but you can do all kinds of things to these loops to create interesting sounds. File under quirky but interesting.
Audeonic Apps MidiBridge, £5.99
This new utility can be used to interconnect all your MIDI interfaces (both external and network) on an iOS device. You can use it to connect any external MIDI equipment to a remote computer or other iOS device, and to clone, filter and split MIDI data. It’s compatible with a range of iOS MIDI interfaces.
Maz & Kilgore Drum Toy, £0.69
A rhythmic app that “thinks the way drummers do”. Beats are created by twisting dials and moving sliders - Drum Toy forces certain beats while leaving others to chance. It’s unconventional, certainly, but the developer believes that it can serve as a ‘funky practice metronome’
MyElectronica D-Pad, £2.99
If you want an iPad drum machine, you’re already spoilt for choice. This one includes both classic and contemporary sounds, a 4-bar sequencer a live mode and more. There are Mixer, Sequencer Grid and Effect Rack views, and you can mixdown to an audio file (MIDI export is in development).