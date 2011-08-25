iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 44

Steve Jobs may have stepped down as Apple’s chief executive, but there are strong rumours that we’ll be seeing a new iPhone (and perhaps a more affordable model, too) very soon. In the meantime, iOS continues to be a haven for new music making tools, as you’re about to discover.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The best iPhone music making apps

The best iPad music making apps

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.