iOS music making: 2010's apps and hardware in pictures

Like it or not, 2010 will go down as the year that Apple’s iOS became a serious player in the world of music making. Here, MusicRadar selects 12 landmark moments for Apple’s mobile operating system, starting with the launch of Steve Jobs and co’s much-talked-about tablet.

Its name and image have become so ubiquitous that it’s easy to forget that the iPad has been around for less than a year. However, a few leaks aside, no one outside of Apple had even seen one prior to 27 January 2010. Critics argued that this “magical and revolutionary product” amounted to little more than an oversized iPod touch, but as 2010 was to progress, it became clear that the iPad’s additional screen size makes it an entirely different kind of platform - particularly for music makers.

READ: Apple iPad tablet revealed