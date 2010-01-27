Apple iPad tablet revealed

As expected, Steve Jobs has unveiled the Apple iPad, a tablet computer that looks like a blown-up iPhone/iPod touch but promises to deliver functionality to rival (and possibly surpass) that of a laptop.

Here's what our sister site T3.com has to say: "What is it? Essentially a mix between a giant iPhone and a shrunken MacBook, the iPad - announced by Steve Jobs himself at the Apple event in San Francisco this evening - is a 9.7-inch, 0.5-inch thin tablet rocking a full HD (incredibly hi-res) touchscreen interface with multi-touch, a 3G web connection, a bespoke OS comparable to the iPhone and a penchant for gaming and apps. Inside, there's a super slick 1Ghz Apple A4 processor."

For more details, check out the official press release.