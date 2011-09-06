In pictures: Producer Sessions Live 2011

Producer Sessions Live 201l took place at the weekend, and has been deemed a cast-iron, copper-bottomed hit by organisers, participants and attendees.

The event, which took place at SAE London and saw top producers hosting insight-filled seminars and manufacturers showing off their latest gear, was organised by our sister magazines Future Music and Computer Music. Advice- and gear-hungry punters flocked through the doors, to be greeted by room after room of hardware, software and production talent.

MusicRadar was of course there to capture the weekend on photo and video, and we kick off our PSL 2011 wrap-up with a gallery of shots that give you just a taste of what you missed if you weren’t there.