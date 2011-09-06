In pictures: Producer Sessions Live 2011
Producer Sessions Live 201l took place at the weekend, and has been deemed a cast-iron, copper-bottomed hit by organisers, participants and attendees.
The event, which took place at SAE London and saw top producers hosting insight-filled seminars and manufacturers showing off their latest gear, was organised by our sister magazines Future Music and Computer Music. Advice- and gear-hungry punters flocked through the doors, to be greeted by room after room of hardware, software and production talent.
MusicRadar was of course there to capture the weekend on photo and video, and we kick off our PSL 2011 wrap-up with a gallery of shots that give you just a taste of what you missed if you weren’t there.
NEXT: Step inside PSL 2011
Welcome
Here we are then: Producer Sessions Live 2011 is open for business, and the busloads of people start to arrive.
Build it and they will come
Matt Playford shows off his marvellous Moog/iPad music making contraption in the Source Distribution room. Almost as impressive was its custom case.
Eggcellent
Andy Munro’s remarkable The Egg monitors were on show in the sE Electronics room. We’ve done so many egg puns about these that our scrambled brains are almost fried (you see - we can’t stop).
Acting on Impulse
We consulted our Automap to find the Novation room, where we discovered that the company had rocked up with its brand-new Impulse controller keyboard.
Mini marvel
Among many other things, Avid was showing off its all-new M-Audio Keystation mini 32, shown here holding its own in a Pro Tools setup (bottom right).
Village people
The Producer Sessions Live Village spanned the whole of the fourth floor. Insert your own joke here about MusicRadar being the PSL Live Village idiot.
The Maschine room
We wondered why staff in the Native Instruments room were wearing enormous hats, but clearly it was because they were keeping the just-announced Maschine Mikro under them while showing off its larger sibling.
Another Reason to be there
Those who made it up to the Sound Technology room were lucky enough to find not just this Propellerhead sign, but also demos of Reason 6. Look out for our video preview very soon.
Session on
The crowd gathers for Florian Meindl’s session. Look out for interviews with PSL 2011’s producers on MusicRadar in due course.
Thank you
Staff were on hand to help throughout the weekend, while also wearing T-shirts that reminded everyone exactly where they were. Thanks guys… and thanks, too, to all the organisers, producers, exhibitors and attendees who helped to make PSL 2011 such a rip-roaring success.
