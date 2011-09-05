Native Instruments announces Maschine Mikro

Image 1 of 3 Maschine Mikro Image 2 of 3 Maschine Mikro Image 3 of 3 iMaschine

Native Instruments has announced Maschine Mikro, a smaller, lightweight sibling to the company's much-loved sampling and beatmaking hardware/software combo Maschine.

Maschine Mikro ships with all the software and supplied sound libraries of its bigger brother, just with a hardware controller two-thirds the size.

The company has also announced plans for a complementary iOS app - iMaschine - to be released in October. Check out full details of both in the press release below.

UPDATE: Check out finger drumming wizard Jeremy Ellis putting the Maschine Mikro through its paces in the video below.

Press release:

Native Instruments today announced Maschine Mikro, a highly affordable new entry into the world of its popular groove production system.

By combining the full-featured Maschine software with a streamlined and compact controller, Maschine Mikro makes the acclaimed tactile and intuitive music creation approach of Maschine available at a significantly reduced physical footprint and price.

At the same time, the new 1.7 software version provides advanced integration with the instruments and effects in the Komplete 8 and Komplete 8 Ultimate bundle both for Maschine and Maschine Mikro users.

Maschine Mikro is based on a highly portable controller that provides hands-on control of the central Maschine features at two-thirds of the size and weight of the full-sized hardware.

Utilizing a single display and a dynamically assigned high-resolution master encoder to enable its compact footprint, the bus-powered Mikro controller retains the distinctive full-sized 4x4 matrix of pressure-sensitive, dynamically backlit Maschine drum pads with their acclaimed response and feel.

Maschine Mikro includes the full-featured Maschine software with its versatile pattern-based live and step sequencing, VST and AU plug-in hosting, real-time audio recording, sample editing and advanced multieffects.

The Mikro version also contains the full 6 GB Maschine sound library, expandable with the series of Maschine Expansions, as well as the free Komplete Elements sound collection.

With the new 1.7 software version, both Maschine and Maschine Milro now also benefit from advanced integration with Komplete 8 and Komplete 8 Ultimate, providing advanced sound browsing and parameter mapping for all instruments and effects contained in the bundle.

To further complement the growing Maschine product range, Native Instruments is also about to release iMaschine, an iOS software that brings intuitive groove creation to the iPhone and iPod touch platform.

With four tracks, audio sampling, high-quality effects and an expandable arsenal of professional instruments and drum sounds from the regular Maschine library, iMaschine allows users to sketch grooves on the go, and later transfer them into the full Maschine software for detailed editing and arrangement.

iMaschine is planned for release through the Apple App Store in October.

Maschine Mikro will be available from 1 October with an RRP of $399 / 349 EUR.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Native Instruments.

