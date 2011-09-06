Native Instruments announces iMaschine for iOS

As well as announcing Maschine Mikro, Native Instruments has also unveiled its very first iOS app: iMaschine. Given the name and timing of the launch, it'll come as no surprise to learn that this is a stripped-back iPhone/iPod touch/iPad version of the full Maschine software.

Those who might have been hoping for an app that's controllable from the Maschine hardware will be disappointed, but as a mobile sketchpad (projects can be taken to the desktop version of Maschine for further tinkering) iMaschine does look like it has potential.

A list of key features is below, but the headlines are that it comes with 10 projects, 25 kits and over 400 samples, and lets you sample directly into the app (though we don't yet know if you can import sounds via iTunes or copy/paste from other apps). There are four tracks, a keyboard mode, and in-app purchasing of additional drum kit and instrument sounds.

Look our for iMaschine in the App Store from 1 October priced at €3.99/$4.99.

iMaschine Key features