Native Instruments announces iMaschine for iOS

As well as announcing Maschine Mikro, Native Instruments has also unveiled its very first iOS app: iMaschine. Given the name and timing of the launch, it'll come as no surprise to learn that this is a stripped-back iPhone/iPod touch/iPad version of the full Maschine software.
Those who might have been hoping for an app that's controllable from the Maschine hardware will be disappointed, but as a mobile sketchpad (projects can be taken to the desktop version of Maschine for further tinkering) iMaschine does look like it has potential.
A list of key features is below, but the headlines are that it comes with 10 projects, 25 kits and over 400 samples, and lets you sample directly into the app (though we don't yet know if you can import sounds via iTunes or copy/paste from other apps). There are four tracks, a keyboard mode, and in-app purchasing of additional drum kit and instrument sounds.
Look our for iMaschine in the App Store from 1 October priced at €3.99/$4.99.
iMaschine Key features
- 16 pads for playing the included drums and one-shot samples
- Library includes 10 projects, 25 kits and over 400 individual samples (100 MB of WAV sounds)
- Pad sampling mode: record your own one-shot sample through the built-in iPhone® microphone
- Keyboard mode with two manuals for playing chords, bass and melodies
- Note repeat function with 4th, 8th, 16th, 16th triplets, 32th for keyboard and drum pad mode
- Audio recorder mode lets you record vocal ideas through the built-in iPhone® microphone
- Assign any of the 4 groups to pad, keyboard or audio recorder mode (e.g. use it as pocket 4-track recorder)
- Mixer page includes two send effects with Delay, Flanger, Chorus, LoFi, HP, BP and LP filters
- The live-mode sequencer automatically detects the recorded loop length
- Finished song idea can be exported with one touch as an audio file or uploaded to SoundCloud
- Project (including samples) can be exported to MASCHINE for finalizing in your studio environment
- Additional drum kits and instrument sounds can be easily purchased through the in-app store