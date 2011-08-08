Meet the stars of Producer Sessions Live 2011
The line-up
After a sold-out launch event in 2010, Producer Sessions Live 2011 - which is brought to you by our sister magazines Future Music and Computer Music - features more producers, more gear and more opportunity for today's music makers to get on the fast track to success.
The event, which takes place on 3-4 September, offers intimate tutorial sessions with some of the biggest names in music production, and now we’re giving you the chance to find out more about them. Browse through the gallery to get the lowdown on each of the confirmed producers in turn.
The venue
SAE London is the UK's number one school for audio and video engineers. It's throwing open the doors of its brand new flagship facility in London for Producer Sessions Live. So come to the event and check out SAE's state-of-the-art studio HQ too!
Click here for information on getting to the venue
Tickets
Click here to buy tickets. A day ticket costs £10, while entry to each Producer Session costs £5.
NEXT: Sharooz
Xantoné Blacq
Producer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Xantoné Blacq’s music is filled with exotic and vibrant soundscapes that fuse jazz-funk, soul, afro and Latin music with ethnic sounds from around the world.
He has produced and remixed for labels including Warner Bros, Trama (Brazil), Loop (New Zealand) and for artists including Earth, Wind & Fire, Intuit and Wagon Cookin’.
No stranger to the big stage, Xan performed for over two years as the keyboard player and backing vocalist for Amy Winehouse, and has worked with Jessie J, soul legend Candi Staton and master violinist Nigel Kennedy.
Sharooz
In 2008, Sharooz scored one of the year’s biggest selling dance downloads with Get Off. In 2010, he launched his label La Bombe, achieving two consecutive top 20s on Beatport’s Indie/Dance chart.
In March, he remixed Robyn’s Don’t Fucking Tell Me What To Do alongside Scottish electro whizz Mylo, and with a slew of remixes and productions still to come in 2011, Sharooz continues to break new ground and further cement his place in the underground dance music hierarchy.
Florian Meindl
Florian Meindl is an Austrian DJ, producer and sound designer. In addition to numerous collaborations with international artists, he keeps himself busy writing soundtracks for movies and advertising, and producing remixes (currently for Röyksopp and Hot Chip)
He’s also written articles for Future Music and created loops and samples for his own sample brand Riemann Kollektion and for Sample Magic.
Solo
His rise to prominence over the last few years has seen Solo released on the most exciting labels in contemporary dance music, and he’s remixed the likes of Underworld, Depeche Mode and Wiley.
After his track Congaloid was picked up by Claude Von Stroke for his Dirtybird label, Solo’s name was on placed firmly on the map and he hasn’t looked back since. With another world tour lined up and a host of releases scheduled for the next six months, 2011 is becoming a very busy year for him.
Richard Dinsdale
A card carrying member of Mark Knight’s mighty Toolroom Records stable, Dinsdale has enjoyed a meteoric rise since his first release on Kinky Vinyl less than two years ago. Even Fatboy Slim has voiced his approval, heralding young Richard within just a handful of releases.
His latest release sees him collaborating with another mainroom maestro, D. Ramirez, which they will both be discussing during Richard’s session at PSL 2011!
Adam White
Adam has been among music his entire life, and has delivered a string of successful records over the last ten years.
Classically trained at a young age, Adam’s extensive knowledge and talent have led to globally acclaimed tracks such as The Whiteroom and Ballerina. Support from DJs such as Paul Oakenfold, Tiesto and Paul Van Dyk has helped build his success.
Stonebridge
Swedish legend Stonebridge has had a career in dance music that most DJs and producers can only dream of. He’s the man behind Robin S’s classic Show Me Love and summer anthem Put ‘Em High. He’s remixed every pop act going and was one of Future Music magazine’s most popular ‘In The Studio With’ artists ever.
D.Ramirez
You’ll know D.Ramirez for his reworking of Bodyrox’s chart smash, Yeah Yeah which also gained him an Ivor Novello Award nomination. His staggering catalogue of tech house bangers has seen him released on dance music’s biggest record labels and tearing up practically every major club on the planet. Recently, he’s collaborated and released tracks with Underworld, Mark Knight and Steve Mac and mixed compilations for Toolroom Records and Ministry Of Sound.
Mark Hill (AKA Artful Dodger)
One of the figureheads of the UK Garage scene, Mark has sold millions of records, hit the UK top ten on multiple occasions and was one of the producers responsible for launching Craig David’s career.
Dave Spoon
Dave Spoon is a chart-topping DJ and producer whose smash hit At Night helped to define the UK house sound. His a contributor to Radio 1’s In New Music We Trust show and a regular collaborator with Pete Tong. He’s also remixed everyone from Madonna to Dizzee Rascal.
Dom Kane
House titan Dom Kane is an accomplished producer, DJ and commercial sound designer who’s crafted countless loop libraries and even made the presets for Moog’s Little Phatty. An expert in Cubase, Reason and Ableton Live, his hit Intraphase is textbook tech house.
Steve Mac
Topping the charts recently with pop dance stomper Paddy’s Revenge, Steve is better known as one half of The Rhythm Masters and a DJ and producer in his own right, continually releasing on the biggest labels in house music.
Kid Massive
Danish born, but London based, Kid Massive is a commercial house star who’s been picked up by the majors. He’s remixed a plethora of acts and regularly appears as part of Roger Sanchez’s Stealth line up and releases on Sanchez’s groundbreaking label.
Tommy D
While working as a DJ, Tommy discovered and produced I’m Too Sexy with Right Said Fred. Since then he’s sent many artists to number one, winning plenty of awards along the way, including Best Producer at the Q Awards in 2000. In recent years Tommy D has worked with Kylie Minogue, Janet Jackson, KT Tunstall, Kanye West, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jay Z and many more. Working out of his impressively-equipped home studio, he continues to be one of the most successful producers in the UK.
Danny Byrd
Championed by everyone from Annie Mac to Andy C, Danny Byrd has become the Radio 1 darling of drum ‘n’ bass. Both his own track Red Mist VIP and his remix of Liquid’s Sweet Harmony entered the UK charts with Red Mist VIP going to number one in the Dance Charts. With his hit Rave Digger album and best-selling sample Artist Series sample DVD for Loopmasters, he’s got plenty to talk about.
Nu:Tone
Hospital Records’ Nu:Tone is a drum ‘n’ bass scientist who’s technical skills are second to none. His new album sees him pushing boundaries and teaming up with 4hero, Ben Westbeech, Natalie Williams and more. Discover the changing face of DnB at his exclusive PSL session.
James Reynolds
The incredibly talented and musically diverse Reynolds has produced hits for Tinchy Stryder, Tinie Tempah, The Saturdays and Pixie Lott. He’s also enjoyed massive dancefloor success in his own Felix Baumgartner guise.
James Hockley
As an international DJ and core writing and producing part of crossover stars Chicane, James has helped craft a string of house hits. His studio knowledge and Logic Studio skills are second to none.
Starsmith
In production terms, Starsmith (AKA Finlay Dow-Smith) is perhaps best known for his work on Ellie Goulding’s debut album Lights, but he’s also helmed tracks by the likes of Cheryl Cole and Kylie Minogue. Starsmith is a remixer of note, too, and is planning to release Lesson One, a track he co-wrote and produced with Alan Braxe, soon.
Liked this? Now read: Studios of the pros: stars' recording setups in pictures