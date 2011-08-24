M-Audio Keystation Mini 32 announced

Given its strong presence in the MIDI controller keyboard market, it's perhaps a surprise that it's taken until now for M-Audio to release a mini USB model to rival Korg's nanoKey and microKey and Akai's LPK25. However, such a model is now here in the shape of the Keystation Mini 32.

As its name suggests, this gives you 32 low-profile keys to play with, and you can adjust the velocity curve to suit your playing style (there's a curve specifically designed for drum programming, too). There are also four assignable controls: a single knob and three buttons.

iPad owners will note that it's compatible with Apple's tablet via the Camera Connection Kit.

Expect to see the Keystation Mini 32 in stores in September priced at £55.