Future Music is 300! Get 3 issues for only £5!

Once again it is time for our annual Gear Of The Year issue - a highlight for all the gear-buyers out there, where our seasoned staff select the best synths, drum machines, DAWs, monitors and more, to help you get your studio ready for 2016.

Alongside this, we're transforming our reviews section into a "retro" review feature, where we'll re-review some of the most iconic pieces of kit, including tips on eBay bargain hunting and what the cheaper modern alternatives are.

But hurry! You must subscribe by Monday 30th November to guarantee your copy!