Future Music at Production Expo 2014

PRODUCTION EXPO 2014: Future Music is the world's premier magazine for music production. We've been making the future since 1992. And we're glad to have you aboard.

Future Music delivers the technique and technology behind modern electronic and forward-thinking music. Packed with inspiration for today's modern musician there's reviews of hot new gear, tons of tutorials to help you get the most out of your hardware and software, and exclusive In The Studio features where a broad range of artists take apart their tracks on video for our cover-mounted DVD.

Read more: Steven Slate Drums SSD5

Add in thousands of exclusive free-to-use samples and audio to accompany our lessons and reviews and you've the ultimate package, designed to keep any cutting-edge musician or producer at the top of their game.

Only Future Music has:

Exclusive artist interviews and studio tours on video

Audio demos of latest techniques and equipment in action

The latest hardware and software reviewed

Thousands of free sounds on disc

Check out just a few of our In The Studio features below, head to our YouTube channel for many more and make Future Music part of your kit list every month with the latest digital and print subscription offers.

Shadow Child - The making of Get At (feat. Sinden)

Legowelt studio tour

Dada Life - The making of One Smile