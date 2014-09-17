Dancefair Ibiza announces masterclass and panel sessions

There's only a week to go until Dancefair Ibiza, which will take place on 24 and 25 September at Benimussa Park, Ibiza's former zoo. The event, which is being brought to you in association with MusicRadar and Future Music, will feature workshops and seminars from a slew of dance music specialists.

Among the names now confirmed are Marco Bailey, DJ Sneak, Michel Cleis, UNER and Laidback Luke. What's more, industry specialists such as Steve Hulme of Pacha, David Vincent of Sankeys, Spanish PR honcho Rafa de Siria, David Moreno of Ibiza Global Radio and Alex Montoya of Magnum Bookings will be on hand to answer your questions.

You can also expect 'In the studio with' production lessons from the likes of Darius Syrossian, UNER, Shlomi Aber, Laidback Luke and some special guests.

Mixing and mastering classes are on the agenda, too, as are interviews with stars of the scene such as synth guru Rob Papen and Suara label boss Coyu, who will host a panel on how to improve your label. Look out, too, for discussions on social media strategy, inspiration sources and more.

Gear companies exhibiting include Stanton, KRK, Roland, Rob Papen, SchneidersBuero, Apogee and Focusrite.

Dancefair Ibiza runs from 3pm to 11.30pm on each day. Tickets are €35 a day or €50 for a two-day pass.