BPM 2010: new DJ/music making gear in pictures

Forget, for the moment, the squeal of electric guitars, for last weekend’s BPM show in Birmingham was all about low-end bass throb. Said to be “Europe’s biggest event dedicated to DJing, electronic music production and club culture,” it played host to exhibitors and visitors from all walks of hi-tech creative life, including MusicRadar.

Camera in hand, we trod the hall checking out stands and the products sitting upon them. And now, in a photographic sense at least, so can you.