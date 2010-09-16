PLASA 2010: new products round-up
The doors have closed, so what was on show?
Previously known as a DJing event, the annual PLASA show, which took place at London’s Earl’s Court this week, is now a haven for pro audio and lighting manufacturers.
While much of the gear on display wasn’t really aimed at the gigging or recording musician, several products did catch MusicRadar’s eye: read on to find out all about them.
Line 6 XD-V digital wireless microphone systems
Line 6 has unveiled the XD-V range of digital wireless microphone systems. It claims that each of them “delivers a higher standard of wireless performance, simplicity and sound quality that is unmatched by traditional analogue wireless technology”.
On offer are the XD-V30 and XD-V70 (pictured above) handheld mic systems, and the XD-V30L and XD-V70L beltpack systems. These latter bundles feature internal antennas, quarter-inch inputs, and condenser lavalier microphones.
M-Audio GSR Active Sound Reinforcement Speakers
The new range of M-Audio GSR Active Sound Reinforcement Speakers is designed for “musicians and DJs who perform in small to mid-sized venues”. It contains the GSR10 250-watt and GSR12 300-watt two-way active PA speakers (priced at £423 and £529 respectively) and the GSR18 500-watt active subwoofer.
AKG Perception Wireless mic systems
AKG says that its four new Perception Wireless mic systems are “designed to accommodate musicians and entry-level audio technicians”.
In AKG’s own words, there’s: “a Vocal Set (pictured above), with the handheld transmitter HT 45 featuring a dynamic cardioid capsule; the Instrumental Set, which comes with the pocket transmitter PT 45 plus instrument cable; the Sports Set, with the pocket transmitter as well as a C544 head-worn microphone; and a presenter set, complete with the PT45 and a CK99L lavaliere microphone.”
All of the above ship with the SR45 stationary transmitter.
Samson portable PA systems
Samson has two new portable PA systems, starting with the 500-watt 510i (pictured above), which comes with a pair of speakers and a mixer. Suitable for DJs and bands, the whole system packs together into a single carryable unit, and there’s even a built-in iPod dock.
The 40-watt battery-powered 401W-17, meanwhile, comes with a VHF wireless microphone system and 6-inch subwoofer.
