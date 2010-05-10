Best music tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2010)

The king of amp sim software returns better than ever

Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, DAWs, controllers, interfaces, mixers and mics to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music and Future Music’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 151 and Future Music issue 226. The reviews were published on MusicRadar throughout April and May.

Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“A great update that sees AmpliTube 3 hanging in there as one of the premier amp sims for tone, flexibility and choice.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3

(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 151)