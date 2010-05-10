Best music tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2010)
IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3 (€318)
“A great update that sees AmpliTube 3 hanging in there as one of the premier amp sims for tone, flexibility and choice.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 151)
Acoustica Mixcraft 5 (£69)
“A lot of solid and sensible tweaks have made Mixcraft one to seriously consider, and it represents great value for money.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acoustica Mixcraft 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 151)
Moog Taurus 3 (£2,042)
“A very worthy successor to the original Taurus. The Taurus 3 marries a modern interface to a classic and powerful sound.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Taurus 3
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 226)
Yamaha Tenori-on Orange (£599)
“Still an exciting concept but there are restrictions here, so you may decide that the original Tenori-on is the better bet.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Tenori-on Orange
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 226)
Akai MPK88 (£600)
“A few issues here and there considering the price, but the MPK88 is a fine 'board with a great keybed.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai MPK88
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 226)
Analogue Solutions Europa (£586)
“Europa is the ideal hardware sequencing solution for your MIDI-equipped drum machines and synths.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Analogue Solutions Europa
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 226)
JamHub GreenRoom (£499)
“Not cheap, and a tad niche, but as an all-in-one, portable practice solution, JamHub delivers.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JamHub GreenRoom
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 226)
Softube Trident A-Range EQ (£135)
“Yet more great virtual analogue hardware from Softube, this is emulation done right.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Softube Trident A-Range EQ
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 151)
Image-Line Harmless ($79)
“At last, a quality additive synth that doesn't require a PhD in Synthesis to program!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Image-Line Harmless
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 151)
Zoom R16 (£350)
“The R16 is an easy-to-use portable recorder with plenty of channels and acceptable quality at a good price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zoom R16
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 226)
MXL V69 Mogami Edition (£249)
“With a sheen and response that outshines its asking price, the V69 Mogami is a gem.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXL V69 Mogami Edition
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 226)
D16 Syntorus (€35)
“Syntorus is one of the sweetest chorus plug-ins out there, and its flexibility means that it's no one-trick pony.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: D16 Syntorus
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 151)
Arturia Brass 2 (£199)
“Brass 2 is smartly presented and sounds decent, but the Holy Grail of realistic brass simulation remains elusive, alas.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Brass 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 151)
PreSonus StudioLive 16.4.2 (£2,149)
“A comprehensive, well laid-out mixer that feels at home in the studio or front of house.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PreSonus StudioLive 16.4.2
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 226)
Arturia Hip Hop Producer (£99)
“A credible all-in-one solution for hip-hop beginners with synths, samples and a sequencer covered.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Hip Hop Producer
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 226)
Pro Audio DSP Dynamic Spectrum Mapper (£200)
“DSM is a unique and highly impressive plug-in at a great price. Prepare to make things easier on yourself.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pro Audio DSP Dynamic Spectrum Mapper
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 226)
Best Service Titan (€249)
“For a massive feast of meat-and-potatoes synth and keyboard sounds, Titan satisfies.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Best Service Titan
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 151)