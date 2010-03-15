Best music tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2010)

Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, DAWs, controllers, interfaces, mixers and mics to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music and Future Music’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 149 and Future Music issue 224. It was published on MusicRadar throughout February and March.

Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: u-he’s ACE synth.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“This exceptional synth is about as close as software gets to a genuine analogue semi-modular experience. It really is ace!”

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: u-he ACE



(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 149)