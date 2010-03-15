Best music tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2010)
u-he ACE (€69)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, DAWs, controllers, interfaces, mixers and mics to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music and Future Music’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 149 and Future Music issue 224. It was published on MusicRadar throughout February and March.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: u-he’s ACE synth.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This exceptional synth is about as close as software gets to a genuine analogue semi-modular experience. It really is ace!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: u-he ACE
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 149)
Magix Samplitude 11 Pro (£725)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It doesn't feel as focused as some DAWs, but Samplitude remains strong in terms of power, flexibility and sound quality.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Magix Samplitude 11 Pro
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 149)
112dB Redline Preamp ($99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you're already creating good mixes, try Redline Preamp - it could be just what's needed to edge them towards greatness.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 112dB Redline Preamp
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 149)
Lexicon PCM Native Reverb Plug-in Bundle (£1174)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Lexicon reverb in a plug-in - do we really need to say more?”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lexicon PCM Native Reverb Plug-in Bundle
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 149)
Softube Passive-Active Pack (£146)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Softube has served up three wonderful examples of just how good modern analogue-modelling plug-ins can be?”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Softube Passive-Active Pack
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 149)
Cableguys FilterShaper 2 (€49)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“FilterShaper 2 offers a neat concept and is not without its merits, but it could be so much more with a few further tweaks.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cableguys FilterShaper 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 149)
Akai LPK25 and LPD8 (£45 each)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Akai's offerings provide seriously stiff competition in the increasingly packed mini controller market.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai LPK25 and LPD8
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 224)
Mackie Onyx 1220i (£799)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A practical and versatile recording front-end at a reasonable price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mackie Onyx 1220i
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 224)
Eventide PitchFactor (£459)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Eventide's expertise with pitch-based effects shines through here. It's pricey but it's worth it.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eventide PitchFactor
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 224)
PreSonus FireStudio Mobile (£269)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not the cheapest, but FireStudio Mobile is one of the highest quality mobile interfaces around.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PreSonus FireStudio Mobile
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 224)
Progress Audio Kinisis (£80)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Kinisis's forward-thinking timeline approach will thrill those seeking a fresh perspective on synthetic sound design.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Progress Audio Kinisis
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 149)
Sample Logic Morphestra (£449)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Inspirational and instantly 'visual', there's something here for everyone. Morphestra gets two thumbs up.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sample Logic Morphestra
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 224)
Toontrack Custom & Vintage SDX £125
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Toontrack hits the mark again with a distinctive sound and samples of extremely sought-after hardware.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Custom & Vintage
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 224)
Behringer T-47 and T-1 £148
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Very affordable valve mics that you could use for a variety of applications.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Behringer T-47 and T-1 £148
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 224)