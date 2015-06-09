4 things that music makers learned from Apple's WWDC15 keynote

While the big news to come out of WWDC15 is undoubtedly that Apple is launching a music streaming service, the Apple Music project isn't just about consumption.

The Connect feature is designed to bring artists and fans closer together, which could have implications for aspiring musicians as well as established ones.

A statement on the Apple Music for Artists page says: “Apple Music is for you, the artist, to connect directly with your fans. Share your thoughts and ideas, post demos, remixes, lyrics - really, anything you can imagine - and connect with fans all around the world.”

Given that Apple Music will work not only on Mac and iOS devices but also on Windows and (from the Autumn) Android, Connect might turn out to be a valuable platform for anyone who wants to get their music 'out there'.