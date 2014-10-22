14 of the best iPhone/iPad iOS effects processors

Between them, Audiobus and Apple’s own Inter-App Audio functionality have made the concept of iOS effects more viable than ever.

While there are, naturally, still some limitations to what it’s possible to do with an iPhone or iPad, the ability to create sounds, run them through independent effects apps and record them, all without the need for a computer, has really opened up the IOS platform as a tool for music creation.

In this list, we rounded up a collection of our favourite sound processing tools currently available for the platform, covering everything from flexible multi-effect apps to filters, delays, reverbs, guitar amp sims and mastering tools.

Of course, effects alone are somewhat limited without sounds to process and somewhere to send the results. So be sure to also check out our rundowns of the top iOS synths, grooveboxes and workspaces for more recommended apps.

Read on for the full rundown of effects apps, starting with the Filtatron from Moog.

Moog’s Filtatron is a sound-processing app featuring a model of the company’s famous ladder filter, along with overdrive and delay. The app also packs an envelope follower and LFO for modulation of the effects.

In terms of audio inputs, the app can accept audio from the device’s built-in mic or a compatible interface, or load loops and sounds via its own sampler. There’s also a single, adjustable oscillator that can be switched between square and sawtooth waveshapes. It’s also Audiobus compatible, which means it’s great for processing and mangling sounds produced by iOS instruments.

Additionally, Filtatron features an XY pad window, which can be used for controlling effects or playing chromatic scales when switched to Pitch Lock mode.

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Moog Filtatron

Buy Moog Filtatron from the App Store