14 of the best iPad/iPhone iOS DAWs and workspaces

The term 'iOS DAW' used to be used rather sheepishly, in acknowledgement of the fact that, while apps that fell into this category would enable you to make music on your iPhone or iPad, they weren't really sophisticated enough to merit the 'Digital Audio Workstation' tag.

Things have most definitely changed, though, to the point where you could conceivably do all of your music making on an iOS device (an iPad in particular). Of course, you don't have to do that - mobile DAWs also make for great sketchpads and several of them allow direct project file export to a major desktop application - but the option is there.

So, choose your production weapon and go make music. Listed in no particular order, here are 14 of the best iOS DAWs we've come across, starting with Apple's own offering...

Apple GarageBand

GarageBand for iOS may look and feel very similar to its Mac counterpart, but the mobile version of Apple’s entry-level DAW is really its own entity. The app combines simple but effective Touch and Smart instruments, guitar amps and effects and a sequencer that (depending on the iOS device you're using) enables you to record on up to 32 tracks.

Version 2.2 adds the Alchemy Synth to the roster of Touch Instruments, which are now easier to browse. You get multi-take recording and a selection of new mixing effects, too.

Throw in improved compatibility with Logic Pro X and you have an iPad DAW that's now a better scratchpad and a more capable end-to-end production solution. Nice.

Full review: Apple GarageBand for iPad (review is of a previous version)

