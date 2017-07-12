Intua’s BeatMaker 3 app is arriving on 15 July

Intua’s BeatMaker was part of the first wave of iOS music production apps, and version 2 was released in 2011. Now, having been announced earlier this year, it's been confirmed that the long-awaited version 3 will be released this Saturday (15 July).

This promises to take things “to the next level” and enables you to compose using both instruments and loops. There’s a “state of the art” sampling engine, versatile integration with MIDI hardware, and a scene mode that enables you to play live, remix or sketch out ideas.

There are eight banks of 128 pads to work with; each pad has its own sampler engine, and can also host Inter App Audio apps and AUs. There are dedicated tracks for audio recording and playback, too, and up to eight aux tracks can be added.

You can find out more on the Intua website. BeatMaker 3 will launch at the special price of $19.99, rising after seven days.