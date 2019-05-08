Superbooth 2019: Bastl is excited about 5 things and wants to tell you about them

Superbooth 2019 : Bastl rarely turns up to Superbooth empty handed; this year it’s showing “the things our design team is most excited about".

So, let’s have a look at what’s on the menu…

Illuminati

A dual USB lamp driver. It takes two CVs or MIDI signals and converts them into two powered USB sockets to host USB lamps. It’s billed as a compact solution for creating a light-show.

LOL

A simple triple passive mute Eurorack module in 2HP with normalisation that allows it to act as switched multiple.

OMSYNTH euroLab

A product line centered around a breadboard-based prototyping interface that is adapted and protected for Eurorack applications.

Kompas

A 3-channel probabilistic trigger generator by Stefano Manconi. This open-source arduino-based Eurorack module is a result of an academic internship.

Dude

The popular miniature mixer gets an enclosure upgrade. It now comes with a durable epoxy black matte finish enclosure.

These products will be showcased in a series of demonstrations throughout the show. We’ll try and get our own private showing, too.

Find out more on the Bastl website.