Superbooth 2019: Endorphin.es’s Ground Control sequencer could take you on many modular missions

Superbooth 2019 : Endorphin.es is teeing up Ground Control, a comprehensive 42hp Eurorack ‘modular performance sequencer workstation’.

Rocking a two-octave keyboard, this enables you to play sequences and grooves on the fly (both step input and live recording modes are supported). It also works with your USB/MIDI gear and DAW.

You can use up to 64 steps per pattern and 24 patterns per track, and there are 24 projects, too. Of the four tracks, one is a drum track with eight triggers and three are melodic CV/Gate tracks.

We’re guessing that isn’t the finished version of Ground Control; we’ll aim to find out more at the show.