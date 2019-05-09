Superbooth 2019: Reminder could be a gourmet effects box that you won't forget in a hurry

Superbooth 2019: Enjoy Electronics has put together a classy-looking effects unit that goes by the name of Reminder. Made from solid wood and metal, this is billed as “an all-in-one solution for intricate rhythms, echo space and width”.

It looks like delays, reverbs and a filter are the order of the day here, along with a syncable LFO. It’s also worth noting that this is a four-channel quadraphonic system that can reproduce the left front, left back, right front and right back audio signals in each of four separate speakers.

Take a listen in the video above. There are no price and release date details, but you can find out more and place a pre-order via the Enjoy Electronics website.

Enjoy Electronics Reminder specs