Superbooth 2019: Reminder could be a gourmet effects box that you won't forget in a hurry

Superbooth 2019: Enjoy Electronics has put together a classy-looking effects unit that goes by the name of Reminder. Made from solid wood and metal, this is billed as “an all-in-one solution for intricate rhythms, echo space and width”.
It looks like delays, reverbs and a filter are the order of the day here, along with a syncable LFO. It’s also worth noting that this is a four-channel quadraphonic system that can reproduce the left front, left back, right front and right back audio signals in each of four separate speakers.
Take a listen in the video above. There are no price and release date details, but you can find out more and place a pre-order via the Enjoy Electronics website.
Enjoy Electronics Reminder specs
- Comprehensive, all-in one solution for intricate rhythms Echo space and width.
- Direct and immediate access to all the parameters with dedicated knobs.
- True-stereo indipendent delay allowing you to create complex rhythmic patterns.
- Freeverbs with Size , and Resonance HiPass filter - knob.
- Double Pulse Delay
- Double (Chamberlin) Filter with 12 dB/octave roll-off, adjustable resonance
- 4 Waveform Sync-able LFO
- A full, four-channel (quadraphonic) system will reproduce the Left Front, Left Back, Right Front, and Right Back audio signals in each of four separate speakers.
- Assignable Foot Switch
- Tap Tempo
- Intuitive OLED Display
- Low latency Usb Audio
- USB or 5-pin MIDI interface