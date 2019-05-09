More

Superbooth 2019: Reminder could be a gourmet effects box that you won't forget in a hurry

By ()

Reverb, delay, a filter and more

Superbooth 2019: Enjoy Electronics has put together a classy-looking effects unit that goes by the name of Reminder. Made from solid wood and metal, this is billed as “an all-in-one solution for intricate rhythms, echo space and width”.

It looks like delays, reverbs and a filter are the order of the day here, along with a syncable LFO. It’s also worth noting that this is a four-channel quadraphonic system that can reproduce the left front, left back, right front and right back audio signals in each of four separate speakers.

Take a listen in the video above. There are no price and release date details, but you can find out more and place a pre-order via the Enjoy Electronics website.

Enjoy Electronics Reminder specs

  • Comprehensive, all-in one solution for intricate rhythms Echo space and width.
  • Direct and immediate access to all the parameters with dedicated knobs.
  • True-stereo indipendent delay allowing you to create complex rhythmic patterns.  
  • Freeverbs with Size , and Resonance HiPass filter - knob.
  • Double Pulse Delay
  • Double (Chamberlin) Filter with 12 dB/octave roll-off, adjustable resonance
  • 4 Waveform Sync-able LFO
  • A full, four-channel (quadraphonic) system will reproduce the Left Front, Left Back, Right Front, and Right Back audio signals in each of four separate speakers. 
  • Assignable Foot Switch 
  • Tap Tempo
  • Intuitive OLED Display
  • Low latency Usb Audio
  • USB or 5-pin MIDI interface
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info