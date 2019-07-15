Summer NAMM 2019: Supro revives its “finest electric”, the Silverwood

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Supro has announced a recreation of the Silverwood, an electric guitar once referred to as ‘Supro’s finest electric’ in its 1960 catalogue.

The 2019 version is available in a range of transparent finishes - Ash Natural, British Racing Green, Daphne Blue and Transparent Red - over a mahogany or ash body with a glued-in, set-neck joint.

The guitar's 24.75” maple neck features a pau ferro fretboard, with matching headstock, body and neck binding.

Supro’s Gold Foil pickups are onboard for low-noise yet high-output single-coil tones, which the company is touting as ideal for rock, blues, funk and R&B.

The Silverwood is available now for $899 for Daphne Blue and Ash Natural, and $849 for British Racing Green and Transparent Red - pop over to Supro USA for more info.

It follows the Ozark and Tri Tone in Supro’s line-up of vintage reissues.