Supro’s super-rare 1959 Triple Tone guitar is reborn as the Tri Tone

The chances of you getting your hands on an original Supro Triple Tone are pretty slim. This tuxedo-black, 3-pickup art deco solidbody electric guitar was released in 1959 and manufactured for just a single year. However, there is now another option, for Supro has just released the Tri Tone, a new instrument that’s inspired by said guitar.

While this bears plenty of similarities to its forebear, it also has several modern touches. These include a set-neck construction, tune-o-matic bridge, tummy cut and increased access to the upper frets. Fans of Supro’s Dual Tone model, meanwhile, should note that the Tri Tone shares the same cutaway body shape.

Made from solid mahogany, the Tri Tone has a fully-bound neck that’s constructed from hard rock maple. The finish is black satin, and there’s a 12-inch radius pau ferro fretboard.

While the Triple Tone featured three high-output, noise-cancelling Vistatone single coil pickups, the Tri Tone differs slightly in that it has an overwound Super Alnico unit in the bridge and a pair of authentic Vistatone pickups in the neck and middle positions.

As a result, we’re promised a wide range of Supro tones: fans of jazz, blues, southern rock and fuzzy psychedelia are all catered for. You can hone your tone using the dedicated volume knobs for each pickup, 5-way selector switch and master volume control.

The Tri Tone is available now priced at $999. Find out more on the Supro website.