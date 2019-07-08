Summer NAMM 2019: Supro reissues the Ozark electric guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Supro has announced a recreation of the Ozark, best known as Jimi Hendrix’s first electric guitar.

The new version boasts historically accurate body dimensions and a 24.75” scale length, but improves upon the original with a string-through-body hardtail bridge for individual intonation adjustment.

(Image credit: Supro)

A pau ferro fingerboarded maple neck is glued to the mahogany body, while a Lace Aluma 90 pickup aims to capture the sound of the original Valco lap steel pickup - the Ozark being famed for its slide credentials.

The Ozark is available now for $899 - see Supro USA for more info.