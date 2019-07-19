Summer NAMM 2019: Dunlop debuts 4 Authentic Hendrix mini pedals, plus new Gary Clark Jr. and Dimebag Cry Baby wahs

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Dunlop has launched a sextet of new pedals, including four Authentic Hendrix mini pedals, as well as new signature Cry Baby wahs for bluesman of the moment Gary Clark Jr. and Pantera legend Dimebag Darrell.

The four Authentic Hendrix '69 Psych Series offerings downsize Jimi's iconic Fuzz Face, Octavio, Uni-Vibe and Band Of Gypsys Fuzz tones into more compact enclosures, complete with artwork by ILOVEDUST, who previously worked on MXR's limited-edition Phase 90 and Carbon Copy designs.

Read on for the skinny on each new pedal from Dunlop, and head on over to the company’s site for more.

Authentic Hendrix ’69 Psych Series Fuzz Face Distortion

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

PRESS RELEASE: This pedal combines the two different flavors of Fuzz Face Distortion tones—aggressive silicon-based crunch and smooth germanium-based saturation—that Jimi Hendrix used throughout his career, all in a mini MXR housing modern appointments such as a status LED, true-bypass switching, and a 9-volt power jack.

Emblazoned with the trippy, kaleidoscopic designs of award-winning UK-based design crüe ILOVEDUST.

Authentic Hendrix ’69 Psych Series Octavio Fuzz

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

PRESS RELEASE: This classic effect has been updated with a switch to toggle between the iconic octave-up sound that Jimi Hendrix made famous and super snarling silicon saturation.

It all comes in an MXR mini housing with modern features such as a status LED, true-bypass switching, and a 9-volt power jack. Emblazoned with the trippy, kaleidoscopic designs of award-winning UK-based design crüe ILOVEDUST.

Authentic Hendrix ’69 Psych Series Uni-Vibe Chorus/Vibrato

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

PRESS RELEASE: This pedal delivers the classic chorusy, Leslie-sounding goodness used by Jimi Hendrix in an MXR mini housing with modern features such as a status LED, true-bypass switching, and a 9-volt power jack.

Emblazoned with the trippy, kaleidoscopic designs of award-winning UK-based design crüe ILOVEDUST.

Authentic Hendrix ’69 Psych Series Band Of Gypsys Fuzz

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

PRESS RELEASE: Get the unique and bitingly aggressive Band of Gypsys fuzz sound in an MXR mini housing with a Tone control for sonic fine-tuning.

Equipped with modern features such as a status LED, true-bypass switching, and a 9-volt power jack, this pedal comes emblazoned with the trippy, kaleidoscopic designs of award-winning UK-based design crüe ILOVEDUST.

Gary Clark Jr. Cry Baby Wah

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

PRESS RELEASE: This wah has been modified for a lower frequency range and a tighter sweep to complement the emotional depth and percussive grooves that infuse Gary Clark Jr.'s masterfully crafted tunes.

Dimebag Cry Baby From Hell Wah

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

PRESS RELEASE: The most versatile wah in our line up, this pedal was designed for players who need options on stage, featuring an extended sweep rang a 6-way frequency selector, a switchable boost, LEDs to indicate wah and boost status, and more.