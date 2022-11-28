Struggling to find a great Cyber Monday deal on a new piano? We've found 4 worth shouting about

By Daryl Robertson
published

We've found the best Cyber Monday deals on quality pianos from Yamaha, Roland, Korg and more

(Image credit: Roland, Korg, Yamaha )

Cyber Monday is here, and if you’re a musician then you’ll have been inundated with a slew of Cyber Monday music deals all weekend - well that is unless you’re a pianist. Unfortunately, digital piano and stage piano deals are relatively thin on the ground this year, but we’ve found a couple worth talking about. We've spent the entire weekend hunting out the best Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals we could find from a range of retailers - and we think we’ve found a couple of gems. Okay, these aren’t massive savings, but any discount is a good discount this year. 

Now, we know what you’re thinking, buying something this big, heavy and expensive online can feel a little scary, but you shouldn’t worry, in reality, it's not that different from purchasing anything else. 

Yes, pianos can be expensive to get delivered, but like sofas, beds, or other furniture, the music retailer will typically call on a group of trained professionals to ensure your new purchase arrives at your home safely - and we’re actually seeing more and more people purchasing their pianos online. If you fancy more advice, check out our guide to buying a piano online (opens in new tab)

Below we’ve listed some of the best deals we could find from Andertons and Thomann. 

Roland HP704: Was £1,949, now £1,883 (opens in new tab)
Right now you can save £66 off the Roland HP704, which features in our best pianos (opens in new tab)buyers guide. This stunning home piano features Roland’s celebrated SuperNatural sound engine, and as the name suggests, it gives this instrument a very realistic and natural tone, which we believe is streets ahead of the rest at this price point. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Roland DP603: Was £2,179, now £2,041 (opens in new tab)
For those looking for a slimmer option, the Roland DP603 upright digital is one of the best around. The DP603 utilises the same SuperNatural sound engine as its big brother but instead uses a slim, stylish linear cabinet design which means it will fit in even the smallest of rooms - and better yet, you can save £138 at Andertons.  

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Korg LP380: Was £684, now £654 (opens in new tab)
The Korg LP-380 is a brilliant option for those short on space and the high-output amplifier and speakers produce a warm and realistic piano sound - and right now you can save £30 at Andertons. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Yamaha b1 PEC: £3,399, now £3,222 (opens in new tab)
The Yamaha b series offers beautiful craftsmanship and a stellar tone - there's a reason it's our number-one pick for the best acoustic piano (opens in new tab) on the market. Equally suitable for home, education or for studio recording duties, the slim and compact b1 comes with a five-year guarantee on all acoustic parts. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

