Steve Lukather and Ringo Starr join forces on new song

Steve Lukather's CV reads like the who's who of music and he's called upon one of his most well-known friends and peers for new solo song Run To Me; the one and only Ringo Starr.

“I wanted to release this now because it fits the moment," says Lukather. "A time where we all need a happy song for an unhappy time. When I got together with Joseph Williams and David Paich to collaborate on the songwriting, there was pure collective inspiration amongst the three of us to articulate this message of hope directed towards our daughters."

And with the decade of influence that the song draws from, who better to guest on it than one of its musical icons?

"Musically, the song is absolutely influenced by my growing up in the Sixties," admits the guitar ace, "inspired by some of my favorite elements of the repertoire that defined that indelible era.

"And, Ringo, what can I say. It is an honour to have his contribution captured on a song of mine, much less his gracious presence in the video. Over the course of the last decade, we’ve become dear friends travelling The World with one another, and much like Paich and Williams, I am certainly blessed to have these talented, amazing human beings in my life as both band mates and friends.

"As we all look towards the unknown of this crazy world we are living in, simply my hope is this tune brings a little peace, love and pleasant distraction to these uncertain times.”

