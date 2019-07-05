Start recording for less this weekend with this top Focusrite audio interface deal

With this week's announcement that Focusrite is set to launch its third generation of Scarlett USB audio interfaces, we've started spotting earlier models dropping in price.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 almost upon us and throughout the event we'll be bringing you the best music gear deals in town, from audio interfaces and microphones, to keyboards and guitars. But if you can't wait until then, we've uncovered this great Walmart deal on Focusrite's 2i2 USB Audio Interface and recording bundle, complete with a massive $108 discount.

The compact, beginner-friendly interface comes bundled with a large-diaphragm CM25 condenser microphone, HP60 studio-quality closed-back headphones, all the cables you'll need to connect them and a copy of Cubase LE.