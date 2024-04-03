Song Athletics drops Sloppy Drums sample pack inspired by J Dilla and Madlib: "Beautifully captured and behind (and before) the beat in all the right ways"

Song Athletics is a new(ish) company launched by former Spitfire Audio CEO Will Evans. Late last year, it launched with Some Drums, a sample pack featuring drum loops recorded by drummer Marc Pell on a '60s Ludwig kit.

This week, Song Athletics returns with another drum-focused sample pack, Sloppy Drums. Inspired by the laid-back, off-beat stylings of J Dilla, Madlib, Flying Lotus, and Thundercat, the pack is said to capture the sound of "studio drums that will give your music a lazy complexity".

Performed and recorded by drummer Chris Boot, known for his work alongside Lone, Daughter and Georgia Anne Muldrow, Sloppy Drums features a Rogers USA '72 Fullerton kit. As is typical of Dilla and Madlib, the drum patterns found in the pack are loose and lazy, hanging behind the beat to create a heavily swung and rhythmically flavourful feel reminiscent of hip-hop and neo-soul.

Priced at £25, the pack is comprised of 40 loops, 30 stems and 60 one-shots, all royalty-free and ready to use in your productions.

Find out more on Song Athletics' website or listen to a demo below.

Read more: How J Dilla and his MPC changed beatmaking forever