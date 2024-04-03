Song Athletics drops Sloppy Drums sample pack inspired by J Dilla and Madlib: "Beautifully captured and behind (and before) the beat in all the right ways"

By Matt Mullen
( Future Music, Computer Music )
published

The next sample pack from ex-Spitfire CEO Will Evans' new company is made up of loose and limber drum patterns fit for use in hip-hop and neo-soul

Song Athletics is a new(ish) company launched by former Spitfire Audio CEO Will Evans. Late last year, it launched with Some Drums, a sample pack featuring drum loops recorded by drummer Marc Pell on a '60s Ludwig kit. 

This week, Song Athletics returns with another drum-focused sample pack, Sloppy Drums. Inspired by the laid-back, off-beat stylings of J Dilla, Madlib, Flying Lotus, and Thundercat, the pack is said to capture the sound of "studio drums that will give your music a lazy complexity". 

Performed and recorded by drummer Chris Boot, known for his work alongside Lone, Daughter and Georgia Anne Muldrow, Sloppy Drums features a Rogers USA '72 Fullerton kit. As is typical of Dilla and Madlib, the drum patterns found in the pack are loose and lazy, hanging behind the beat to create a heavily swung and rhythmically flavourful feel reminiscent of hip-hop and neo-soul. 

Priced at £25, the pack is comprised of 40 loops, 30 stems and 60 one-shots, all royalty-free and ready to use in your productions.

Find out more on Song Athletics' website or listen to a demo below.

Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Editor

I'm the Tech Editor for MusicRadar, working across everything from artist interviews to product news to tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm endlessly fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

