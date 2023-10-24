Former Spitfire Audio CEO launches new company Song Athletics and its new sample pack is free to the first 500 customers

By Matt Mullen
( Computer Music, Future Music )
published

The "sustainable, purpose-over-profit" business will specialise in samples, virtual instruments and plugins

Former CEO of Spitfire Audio Will Evans has launched a new company, Song Athletics. Specialising in sample packs and creator tools, Song Athletics is said to be a "celebration of independence, craft, community and culture" that plans to put "purpose over profit". 

Song Athletics' first product is a sample pack entitled Some Drums. Featuring Marc Pell, a drummer known for his work with Mount Kimbie and Mica Levi, Some Drums is said to be made up of a collection of royalty-free "posh drum samples" recorded at the Isle of Wight's Empire Sound studio on a '60s Ludwig kit.

Some Drums is made up of over 40 drum loops (with individual stems included) and more than 80 one shots that promise to add a sense of space and depth to your music. The pack is priced at £25, but the first 500 people to order will receive it free, so get involved.

In a statement on its website, Song Athletics says that it's a "purposely small and creator-owned 'slow business'" that aims to create a sustainable ecosystem and fuel artistic exploration. "Our approach to products is to be simple and refined", it continues. "This reflects how we use them. If you want lots of control and features, other people do that much better."

We're told that Song Athletics have a "full roadmap" ahead, with more sample packs, virtual instruments, plugins and collaborations with artists and brands, so watch this space. 

Find out more on Song Athletics' website.

