Snare this Questlove-endorsed Ludwig drum kit for just $249

There's so much heat on Amazon Prime Day 2019 at the moment that it's easy to forget there are music instrument deals springing up all over the shop in the lead up, not just on Amazon itself.

Take Walmart, for example. Right now, they're offering a huge $160 off this Ludwig Questlove pocket kit. If it's anything like the Ludwig Questlove Breakbeats kit, it's well worth exploring as your first, or next, acoustic drum set.

This lightweight, compact four-piece kit comes complete with a 16" bass drum, 10" tom, 13" floor tom, 12" snare drum, foot pedal, hi-hat stand, cymbal arm, snare stand, drum sticks, drum key, hi-hat cymbals and a crash/ride cymbal. Plus an exclusive online six-part lesson plan with The Roots man himself.

If you're a younger drummer, or you're just getting started, this is everything you'll need to start playing.