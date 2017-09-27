Sinevibes is giving away its Drift ‘dual chaos’ effect plugin for free

Two bits of good news from Sinevibes: not only has the company confirmed that all of its current plugins are compatible with the new Mac OS 10.13 High Sierra, but it’s also announced that its Drift ‘dual chaos’ multi-effect’ plugin can now be downloaded for free. It previously cost $29.

Now at version 3.2, Drift is based on two independent 'Lorenz chaos systems' - three dimensional oscillators that are used in science to model convection in liquid and gases. In this this case, though, "these random but smooth signals are used to modulate spectral effects, sound level and stereo pan, giving them the dynamic characteristics of wind gusts, air turbulence or rising water bubbles."

The plugin's colour-coded interface features 2D representations of the chaos systems and subtle animations for all controls.

Find out more about Drift 3.0 on the Sinevibes website, where it can be downloaded as a 32/64-bit AU plugin for Mac.