Should I buy an electronic drum set on Black Friday?

Black Friday is nearly here, with the day itself landing on Friday November 27, but the Black Friday drum deals are already starting to drop! For drummers, Black Friday is the ideal opportunity to tweak, amend, or completely renovate your setup. From picking up a deal on one of the best electronic drum sets, to adding extra pads and tools for the ultimate hybrid setup, through to replacing your old workhorse kit with the latest model, now is the time to think about what might tempt you.

In this guide to shopping for an electronic drum set on Black Friday, we’ll highlight some of the things to look out for, and offer some idea of the types of deals you can expect to see this year.

Best beginner electronic drum sets: start drumming today

5 reasons to buy an e-kit on Black Friday

Price 2020 has been pretty bleak, on that we can all agree. Retailers have faced an impossible year, with lockdowns and people’s changing finances creating a huge gap in their incomes. A strong Black Friday is essential to getting people through the door – virtually or otherwise – so expect to see some truly amazing deals on offer this year. Timing Experience tells us we will begin to see stores announcing Black Friday deals well in advance of the day itself, so expect to see a steady stream of discounts hitting your devices from now. Keep an eye out for the right deal and you could be opening a freshly delivered e-kit much sooner than anticipated. Shopping with confidence Black Friday fire-sale or not, your consumer rights are still rock solid. So, if you buy something, and have instant buyer’s remorse rest assured you can return the item back from whence it came. Best to check the retailer's individual return policy before you start unpacking it all though. Look for ‘halo deals’ If you have the electronic drum set of your dreams in mind, but are finding it isn’t part of any headline offers, check out online discount codes for the major retailers. Some were offering up to 15% - sitewide – so there’s a good chance you can benefit that way. The thrill of the chase An electronic drum kit, particularly at the top tier, is never likely to be an impulse purchase as such. That said, if you’re in the market for a second kit, or one to encourage the kids onto, then you’ll likely find something that will tempt you into that off-the-cuff expenditure. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Should I wait for better deals?

Any retailer, in any industry, will offer deals, bundles and reductions throughout the year. Will Black Friday 2020 be when they offer their best deals? Time will tell, although based on previous years there’s every chance it will be.

A good trick is to use one of the widely-available online tools to track how an item has been priced throughout the year. Then you’ll know for sure if what they’re offering stacks up. Ultimately, you’ll know yourself if it’s best to snap up a Black Friday offer or wait, but you do run the risk of slimmer pickings if you leave it…

(Image credit: Getty/Johnnie Davis)

Should I shop in-store or online?

Normally, the answer to this question would be entirely dependent on you, and your desire to traipse around in the cold carrying heavy shopping bags. In 2020, however, shopping online isn’t just more convenient, it’s also potentially mandatory depending on where you are in the world and your current pandemic restriction level.

And, while we’d always recommend playing big-ticket items like electronic drum sets yourself first to make sure they’re right, with modern returns policies being so watertight there’s nothing to stop you trying before you buy from the comfort of your own home.

What deals can I expect?

(Image credit: Alesis)

While we’ll each have our own specific items we’re looking out for in 2020, there were some outstanding deals we noticed around Black Friday 2019 which will give you a flavour of what’s in store.

For drummers, you can expect to see some monster deals on electronic drum sets as manufacturers clear out their stocks to make way for new iterations. Last year brought with it some amazing deals, including $200 off the superb Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle, down from $599 to $399 on Amazon, while Sweetwater offered the Roland TD-17KV with over $129 off the list price.

As well as drum sets themselves, it’s worth keeping an eye out for site-wide discount codes as these could offer further discounts, or even just mean you can throw in a few extras to make the most of the deals on offer.

How can I prepare for Black Friday?

To give yourself the best chance of making the most of Black Friday 2020, do your research beforehand. So, as well as the product itself, get a handle on how it’s been priced throughout the year. It’s also worth your time looking at product reviews and buying guides to ensure the thing you think you need will do exactly what you want it to do.

Signing up for newsletters from the major retailers ensures you’ll be first to hear about any offers or deals, and it’s also well worth following them all on social media channels to snap up any flash deals. Ideally, you want to be in a position where you know what you’re looking for, so if and when it gets reduced, you’re ready to pounce.

The early-Black Friday sales online right now