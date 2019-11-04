Save up to $600 on 23 ESP guitars at Sweetwater – including signature and left-handed models

If you’ve been waiting for the end of November to spend some cash in the Black Friday guitar sales, you might be lightening your bank balance sooner than you think. Sweetwater is first out of the gate with the launch of their official Black Friday deals frenzy.

The Sweetwater Black Friday sale promises up to 74% off music gear from acoustic and electric guitars, to guitar effects pedals, amps, guitar accessories and basses. The biggest bargain we've spotted so far is massive discount on 23 killer ESP guitars.

The biggest discount by far is a massive $600 saving on the ESP LTD Javier Reyes Signature JR-608. The price of the Animals As Leaders guitarist’s 8-string beast has plummeted from $1,599, down to $999. Another signature guitar enjoying a hefty discount is the ESP LTD Signature Bill Kelliher BK-600, for fans of the Mastodon guitarist. This stripped back riff machine is currently available with $350 slashed from the asking price.

If you’re in the market for a left-handed guitar, there’s plenty of choice for you, too, including the ESP LTD EC-Black Metal, which comes in a mean Black Satin finish and is designed for extreme metal players.

If rock is more your flavor, the twin-horned ESP LTD Viper-400M is an ideal choice, featuring a mahogany neck and twin Seymour Duncan humbuckers. With $200 off the normal price it’s now a sub-$500 guitar!

But that's just the tip of the iceberg. There are 19 other cut-price ESPs to choose from.

Sweetwater Black Friday ESP sale highlights