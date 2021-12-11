Save up to a massive 80% on a range of epic software plugins at Thomann until December 14th

Usually, Cyber Monday marks the last chance before Christmas to make huge savings on music gear. This year’s Cyber Monday brought with it the opportunity to save hundreds on electric guitars , electronic drum sets and plugins - but if you thought the deals are done for this year, you can think again. Head over to Thomann right now and save up to 80% on software from Polyverse, Steinberg, Nugen Audio and more, as part of their Imsta Festa sale.

Plugins are an integral part of any home recording setup, especially for producers. While it's important to record your signal in its cleanest, purest form, you'll need plugins to whip your track into shape and get it to a point where it can be mixed and mastered.

Thomann is one of Europe's biggest retailers of music gear and software, and in honour of Imsta Festa Berlin, is offering some huge savings on a range of 16 big brand plugins and DAW's. Imsta Festa is a celebration of music technology.

Let's take a look at what's on offer. We've included some of our very favourite plugins here in further depth.

PSP Audioware SpringBox

The PSP Audioware SpringBox simulates a classic spring reverb. You can select the number of springs you'd like to use, from two to six, and with two channels with separate settings, and detailed options for each, the SpringBox is a highly versatile and great sounding spring reverb. With a massive 68 Euros off, this is one of the biggest savings here.

Serato Studio Subscription

Make your 2022 a music-making time with 12 months of Serato's killer Studio beat-making software. Serato Studio is an intuitive program which makes it easy for anyone to start creating beats, and with pattern-based drum programming, a step sequencer as well as a simple note sequencer among other features, you're getting a lot for your money already. Enjoy a big 30 Euro discount with Thomann.

FabFilter Pro C2

This fantastic multi-band compressor from FabFilter offers many characteristics such as Opto, Classic, Clean, Vocal, Mastering, Bus, Punch and Pumping - as well as a blendable control curve and auto gain features. A sidechain with high pass and low pass filters tops off the spec list nicely - oh, and it's way cheaper than it should be. Bonus.

Nugen Audio Focus

This Nugen Audio bundle presents one of the best possible deals during this sales event. Included are the Monofilter, Stereoizer and Stereoplacer plugins, which are guaranteed to make your mixes and masters pop.

Sonible smart:EQ3

The Sonible smart:EQ3 is a multi-track EQ which can automatically analyse incoming audio, and will make suggestions as to where you should make your changes. This piece of software is a must-have for anyone who isn't so au fait with EQ, or just wants to speed up their workflow. And with money off, we'd suggest you grab this sooner rather than later.

Polyverse Music Gatekeeper

With Polyverse's Gatekeeper gater plugin, you've got immediate access to accurate and variable volume modulation, with up to 8 independent volume envelopes. Boost and Clip features enable you to add some extra punch to your tracks, and with fully customisable MIDI triggering, the Gatekeeper is one you'll want to check out.