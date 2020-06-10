Save up to 50% on plugins, MIDI keyboards, audio interfaces and Maschines in Native Instruments’ Summer of Sound sale

In all sorts of ways, the summer of 2020 is going to be very different to the sort we usually enjoy, but one thing hasn’t changed. That’s right: Native Instruments is offering 50% off software updates and upgrades, and some barnstorming deals on software/hardware bundles.

If you own an earlier version of NI’s Komplete, the company’s comprehensive suite of music production software, you can currently update to Komplete 12 - or upgrade to a better version - at a 50% discount. Upgrades and updates to individual Komplete instruments and effects are also half-price right now

If you’re not a Komplete owner, you can enjoy savings on software/hardware bundles that include products from the Maschine, Komplete Kontrol MIDI keyboard and Komplete Audio interface ranges. In fact, you can get discounts of up to $499.50/£424.50/€499.50.

Finally, an update to the Traktor Pro 3 DJ software from a previous version can also be had at a reduced price. These are down to $24.50/£22/€24.50.