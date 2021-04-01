Save up to 20% on digital pianos, MIDI controllers, synths and plugins right now at Guitar Center

Now might be the best time to finally learn to play the piano or add some keys into your home studio set-up, with Guitar Center offering up to 20% off digital pianos, keyboards and software synths , including the beginner-friendly Casio CDP-S100.

This epic sale sees all the heavy hitters at discounted prices, with products from Yamaha, Roland, Casio, M-Audio and many more. Whether you're in the market for the best keyboards for beginners , a new MIDI keyboard to help fuel your studio creativity or another software synth to add to your ever-growing collection of plugins, you won't be disappointed.

No matter your skill level or experience, you'll be sure to find a deal worth getting excited about. Be quick as you only have until 7 April to grab yourself a bargain! We've handpicked our favourite deals below.

Casio CDP-S100 digital piano: Was $449.99, now $349.99

This sleek and compact stage piano will fit in even the smallest practice space, meaning you have no excuse not to learn. Featuring 88 Weighted Keys and the Casio Scaled Hammer Action II Keyboard, this piano really is a delight to play for both beginners and professionals. If you're looking for a compact piano to get started or need a stage piano for playing live, then the Casio CDP-S100 is a solid choice. View Deal

M-Audio Keystation 49es MK3 controller: Was: $129, now $99

A reliable MIDI controller is a vital part of any home studio. With the Keystation Series from M-Audio being among the best selling keyboard controllers out there, it's an excellent place to start. The Keystation 49 MK3 is incredibly easy to use and features fully assignable octave range buttons, pitch-bend and modulation wheels to make sure you can express yourself while recording. The volume slider and transport buttons give you even more control over your music software without needing a mouse or trackpad.View Deal

Roland RP501R digital piano: Was $1,629.99, now $1,499.99

This beautiful slimline digital piano is perfect for beginners and is packed with features to make learning the piano fun. The 88 "Ivory Feel" weighted keys give this elegant digital piano a very authentic feel, while the SuperNATURAL sound engine gives a rich, warm tone. Top this off with onboard rhythm accompaniment and Bluetooth connectivity, and you have a perfect beginner piano. View Deal

KV331 Audio SynthMaster 1+2 bundle: Was: $104, now $49

This excellent sale also extends into the digital realm, with the inclusion of many great plugin instruments. Our top pick is the award-winning KV331 Audio SynthMaster 1+2 Bundle. This highly versatile semi-modular software synthesizer bundle is jam-packed with 1800 factory presets, featuring a slew of synthesis methods, including VA, Additive, Wavetable, Wavescanning, Phase Modulation, to name a few. At only $49, this is a must-have for any synth fanatics. View Deal

