The best Yamaha Piaggero NP-12 deals in April 2021: Grab a compact keyboard bargain and learn to play today

Purchasing your first beginner keyboard can be a nerve-racking experience. There are literally hundreds of keyboards to choose from, and it's not easy to know where to start. Well, we have your back. We've pulled together the best Yamaha Piaggero NP-12 deals out there, so you can pick up one of the most popular home keyboards for a bargain price.

Most modern keyboards come jam-packed with an array of features, from drum beats and accompaniment to light-up keys and a list of sounds as long as your arm. The Yamaha Piaggero NP-12 forgoes all of this, favouring a compact and sleek design focussed purely on the essential sounds you need to learn the piano . Let's dive into the best deals online today, as well as discuss what makes the NP-12 the perfect beginner keyboard.

The best Yamaha Piaggero NP-12 deals

The Yamaha Piaggero NP-12 fills a much-needed gap in the market. Before, budding pianists had the choice of an all-singing-all-dancing home keyboard, a bulky digital piano or a full-sized acoustic piano .

Yamaha has designed this elegant looking keyboard around the essential elements you need to learn to play the piano with no distractions. Gone are the banks and banks of redundant sounds, in favour of 10 very usable voices (Piano1, Piano2, E.Piano1, E.Piano2, Organ1, Organ2, Strings, Vibes, Harpsichord1, Harpsichord2).

Among these voices are two grand piano options, sampled from one of Yamaha's most iconic concert grand pianos. This impressive sound engine definitely gives Yamaha a leg on the competition at this price point.

The NP-12 features 61 keys, making it considerably smaller than a standard piano - which typically has 88. It may have fewer notes, but Yamaha hasn't compromised on the size of those individual keys. The full-size, waterfall-fronted keys are perfect for novice piano players getting used to the instrument while feeling familiar to experienced pianists. The distinct styling of the keys gives the NP-12 a piano look, helping it stand out from the other home keyboards in the Yamaha catalogue.

One feature that is becoming more and more essential on home keyboards is connectivity. The NP-12 can easily be used as a MIDI controller via the USB port located on the keyboards back panel, making it perfect for your home studio .

Don't worry if you aren't quite ready to record yet - there is still plenty you can do with the NP-12. Yamaha offers a wide range of apps designed for beginners that work perfectly with the Piaggero series of keyboards. Digital Piano Controller, Metronome and NoteStar can be accessed through your iOS device (and a Lightning Camera Adaptor), unlocking the potential of your new instrument.

The Yamaha Piaggero NP-12 offers fantastic value for money, a simple user interface, and world-class sounds. Whether you're a beginner just starting out, an experienced player needing a smaller instrument or a producer looking for a new MIDI controller, you'll find something to love about the Yamaha Piaggero NP-12.

Yamaha NP-12 deals: Alternatives

If you love the look of the NP-12 but find yourself longing for more keys, then a great alternative would be the Yamaha Piaggero NP-32. This keyboard features everything that makes the NP-12 so appealing, but with 76 Graded Soft Touch keys. Perhaps it’s a piano with full 88 notes and weighted keys you’re after - then it's worth taking a look at the Yamaha P-45. This piano may be bigger than the NP-12, but it does benefit from a more authentic piano key action - meaning you won't need to upgrade it as fast as the NP-12.