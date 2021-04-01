The best Casio Privia PX770 deals in April 2021: Bag a great deal on your new digital piano

Whether you're new to digital pianos or simply looking for an upgrade, we're here to help. We've pulled together the best Casio Privia PX770 deals out there - allowing you to pick up a great beginner digital piano for a fantastic price.

Most people's biggest worry when purchasing their first piano is where it's going to go and, well... getting it up the stairs! Unfortunately, we don't all have space for a grand piano in the house - or even a regular upright, for that matter - but Casio has a solution. The Casio Privia PX770 is designed to fit into almost any room and not compromise on feel and sound.

They say the best things come in small packages - this is certainly true of the Casio Privia PX770. Incorporating a modern, slimline design, the PX770 manages to pack a wide range of features into its compact cabinet.

The 88 weighted keys utilise the Casio Tri-Sensor II Hammer Action Keyboard to achieve an authentic piano feel, while the AiR Sound Source delivers the same impressive range of tones found on the larger Casio pianos. It also features three pedals built into the stand (damper, soft, sostenuto), a must-have for anyone looking to learn the piano .

The 19 voices found on the Casio Privia are very usable and include all the sounds you would expect to find on a high-quality digital piano. These sounds range from grand pianos, organs, electric pianos and even strings.

One thing that separates digital and acoustic pianos is the ability to connect them to a laptop or mobile device. The free Casio Chordana Play app (iOS/Android) allows you to take control of your new instrument. Giving you the ability to change sounds, edit effects and even view PDF sheet music.

With more and more people ordering pianos online, it's important to mention how easy the PX770 is to assemble. Included in the box is a set of very straightforward instructions, requiring only a screwdriver and around 20 minutes of your time to fully build. If you have ever put together Swedish flat-pack furniture, you'll have no problems building this piano.

The Casio Privia PX770 offers incredible value for money, a small footprint and phenomenal sounds. Whether you're new to digital pianos or an experienced pianist looking for an upgrade, it's worth considering the Casio Privia PX770.

If you find yourself with a little extra cash to spend on your new instrument, then it's worth looking at the Yamaha ARIUS YDP-144. The Yamaha has a very similar feature set to its Casio cousin, but with the added benefit of Yamaha's superb build quality. The YDP does feature a heavier key action, so keep that in mind if you consider this piano.

Perhaps you are not looking for a space-saving option and want your new piano to be more of a feature in the room. Well, turn your attention to the Casio Celviano AP470. Featuring the same Tri-Sensor II Hammer Action keyboard and AiR Sound Source as the PX770, the AP470 delivers the same feel and sound in a larger, more striking cabinet.