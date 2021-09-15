Save $50 off the Roland TD-1DMK, one of our highest rated beginner electronic drum sets

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a new drummer, or an established acoustic kit player, an electronic drum set is an invaluable tool for quiet home practice and can help with everything from learning new songs for your next gig, to practicing the chops you’ve been taught in your last drum lesson. And you don’t need to spend loads to get your hands on a great tool for the job either. The TD-1DMK from Roland - currently available with $50 at Guitar Center - is a perfect example.

The TD-1DMK is Roland’s cheapest mesh-headed e-kit and is one of the top picks in both our overall best electronic drum sets and best beginner electronic drum sets buyer’s guides. It features mesh pads on the snare drum and three toms, all of which are adjustable using a standard drum key, enabling you to tension the head to your preferred feel. A controller pedal and rack mounted trigger pad (capable of taking a double bass drum pedal) look after hi-hat and kick drum duties. When it comes to cymbals, the TD-1DMK comes equipped with three compact CY-5 pads.

All of these elements mount to the compact ‘H’ rack which is sturdy when set up, but can also be easily folded down when the kit needs stowing away.

The TD-1 module features a simple user interface enabling easy access to the 15 authentic on-board kits - including rock, jazz and dance styles - plus the on-board training functions.

If you’re new to drumming, this is an ideal starter kit to help get you up and running with learning rudiments and beats, playing along to tracks and developing your skills.

Roland TD-1DMK: Was $749, now $699, save $50 Roland TD-1DMK: Was $749, now $699, save $50

Get a great start in drumming with a quality kit from the biggest innovators in the e-kit game. The TD-1DMK offers all-mesh pads, sturdy build and a fully-loaded module to help you with home practice. View Deal

If you’re interested in seeing what options are available beyond Roland, then we heartily recommend the Alesis Nitro Mesh as a great alternative to the TD-1DMK. It offers a lot of value for money, from its full complement of mesh pads, to the excellent offering of kit sounds and backing tracks on the module. Right now, the special edition of this kit, available in red, is available with a $50 discount at Musician’s Friend , and would be well worth your consideration.

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: $379 Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: $379 , $329, save $50

There’s a reason why so many first-time drummers choose the Nitro Mesh. It comes in a single box (which includes drum sticks and a bass drum pedal ), is lightweight, easy to set up and gives you all the tools you need to start drumming right away. View Deal