Save $50 off the new IK Multimedia AXE I/O Solo guitar audio interface

We’ve all been spending more time at home this year, and if you’re a guitarist it’s likely you’ve been playing a whole lot more. Maybe you’ve written some music of your own. Don’t you think it’s time you recorded some of those riffs properly?

To get set up for home recording you’ll need a few things, including a computer and an audio interface . The IK Multimedia Axe I/O Solo is a guitar-centric interface that launched earlier this year, promising a more compact 2-input/3-output version of the original Axe I/O which we’ve crowned as the best guitar audio interface you can buy right now.

For a limited time, Sweetwater has dropped the Solo price by 50 bucks , from $249 down to $199 in its Home Recording Sales Event , which also includes microphones , studio monitors and more. With Prime Day music deals starting to emerge, could we see the more great guitar bargains like this?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: IK Multimedia) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: IK Multimedia)

In addition to a lighter, neater form factor, the Solo shares many high performance features with the original Axe I/O, including an active/passive pickup selector switch; 24-bit, 192 kHz sound quality; IK Multimedia’s high-end Class A PURE microphone preamp; instrument input with proprietary tone-shaping options; and IK's Amp Out feature to incorporate analogue gear into a recording setup.

The Axe I/O Solo can also be used to control AmpliTube, or your other favourite guitar software. It even comes bundled with AmpliTube 4 Deluxe for Mac/PC/iPhone/iPad, plus a suite of T-RackS mixing & mastering plugins, alongside Ableton Live 10 Lite.

IK Multimedia Axe I/O Solo | Was $249, now $199

Supercharge your guitar recordings at home or on the go with this powerful, compact guitar audio interface. Currently available with a $50 discount.View Deal