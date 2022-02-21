Save $50 off four- and five-string Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Basses this President's Day at Sweetwater

As President's Day picks up its pace, we've seen amazing deals on music gear from all over the web. Naturally, Sweetwater is also getting involved - with deals on electric guitars, bass guitars, electronic drum sets, digital pianos and more - and although they've not technically announced a President's Day sale of their own, there's still plenty of bargains to choose from. Most notably, is this offer - $50 off the Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH 4 and the same discount on the Contemporary 5-string Jazz Bass.

The Sweetwater-exclusive Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass V HH refreshes the iconic J Bass for modern players, and as well as looking the part in this sleek satin black finish, is a bargain right now. Complete with a matching headstock, both the 4- and 5-strings feature refinements like slim and fast C-shaped neck profiles and active electronics with a bass/treble boost control and a pair of SQR ceramic humbucking pickups.

Squier Cont. Active Jazz Bass: $479 /$429

You low-end caretakers are being looked after too this President's Day.

Squier Cont. Active Jazz Bass: $529 /$479

If 4 strings isn't enough for you, then the 5-string version is also on offer. This bass has the exact same specs as the 4-string, but with - you guessed it - and extra string. Bring the thunder in style this President's Day.

