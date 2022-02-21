Save $50 off four- and five-string Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Basses this President's Day at Sweetwater

Bag a bargain Bass guitar with this epic Sweetwater President's Day deal

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass V HH
As President's Day picks up its pace, we've seen amazing deals on music gear from all over the web. Naturally, Sweetwater is also getting involved - with deals on electric guitars, bass guitars, electronic drum sets, digital pianos and more - and although they've not technically announced a President's Day sale of their own, there's still plenty of bargains to choose from. Most notably, is this offer - $50 off the Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH 4 and the same discount on the Contemporary 5-string Jazz Bass.

The Sweetwater-exclusive Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass V HH refreshes the iconic J Bass for modern players, and as well as looking the part in this sleek satin black finish, is a bargain right now. Complete with a matching headstock, both the 4- and 5-strings feature refinements like slim and fast C-shaped neck profiles and active electronics with a bass/treble boost control and a pair of SQR ceramic humbucking pickups.

Squier Cont. Active Jazz Bass: $479/$429

Squier Cont. Active Jazz Bass: $479/$429
You low-end caretakers are being looked after too this President's Day. Exclusive to Sweetwater, this 4-string Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass is sleek as you like in Satin Black with matching hardware, and pack a sonic punch through their pairs of ceramic humbuckers. 

Squier Cont. Active Jazz Bass: $529/$479

Squier Cont. Active Jazz Bass: $529/$479
If 4 strings isn't enough for you, then the 5-string version is also on offer. This bass has the exact same specs as the 4-string, but with - you guessed it - and extra string. Bring the thunder in style this President's Day.

