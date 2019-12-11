Save $260 with this Alesis Surge Mesh e-kit and Simmons Bluetooth monitor bundle – just $549 for today only

If you're looking to pick up an electronic drum set bargain for yourself or a budding drummer in your family this Christmas, then boy does Guitar Center have a deal for you today.

Invest in Alesis' excellent Surge Mesh kit, complete with Simmons DA50B Bluetooth monitor, and you'll save a massive $260 off the standard price. This one-day deal is ideal for any level of drummer looking to harness the convenience and home practice benefits of electronic drums.

This 8-piece kit features dual-zone mesh headed toms, a dual-zone mesh snare drum and an 8-inch mesh kick pad. If you want a great feeling e-kit that's quiet to play, then mesh heads are the only sensible choice.

The package also includes three cymbal pads (compete with choke function), plus kick drum and hi-hat pedals. Everything mounts to a sturdy, adjustable chrome rack that enables you to position the pads exactly where you want them.

The Surge module features 40 kits (24 preset and 16 user) and 385 ace percussion sounds. You can jam with 60 built-in play-along tracks in various styles, or use the auxiliary input to connect your smartphone or laptop to play along to your own playlists.

Want to record? Use the USB/MIDI connection to record and use virtual instruments.

The icing on the cake of this tasty deal is the included Simmons 50 watt Bluetooth drum monitor. This beast boasts excellent sound quality and handy tone control when you want to play your kit without headphones. Once you've put the sticks down, the DA50B can be used as a punchy Bluetooth speaker.